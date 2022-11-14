Local Listings
Covenant Health Hobbs continues to address water issues and ensure safety

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past few weeks, we have continued to monitor for bacteria in our water system. During a routine inspection this week, we found evidence of contaminants in some, but not all samples taken, even though the chlorination levels of the water have been appropriately corrected and maintained. We immediately began a water risk assessment to determine the best steps to ensure the safe use of water within our hospital.

We have hired an industrial hygienist to evaluate our water issues and make recommendations that will address environmental and physical hazards that may affect the health and well-being of our caregivers, patients and visitors. We are hopeful to have this team onsite next week to begin their evaluations and recommendations.

While we have determined it is safe to continue caring for our patients, we are taking precautions to ensure the health and well-being of our caregivers, patients and visitors. We will provide alternate sources of water, including showers and hand washing. In addition, we will transition to cold meal preparation for our patients.

We will provide timely updates as we have more information to share or any changes in operations.

