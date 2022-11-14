End Zone Team of the Week: Whitharral Panthers

WHITHARRAL, TX (KCBD) - The Whitharral Panthers are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating the Silverton Owls Friday by a final score of 46-0.

The Panthers faced the Owls week three of the regular season in Silverton but came up short 34-30.

The Panthers were more than ready for a rematch as not only did the offense do their job, but the defense put up nothing but zeros. There’s an interesting connection between the two schools in Head Coach Jeremy Holt. This is his first season as Whitharral’s head coach. Before taking over, Coach Holt coached his alma mater in Silverton. In 2008 he helped lead the Owls to a 9-5 record and a deep playoff run. Then Coach Holt climbed to 11-man football where he coached Shallowater and Seminole.

He’s back to six-man football with a new system, but with the Whitharral faithful jumping out to a 10-1 start with no sign of slowing down.

Another rabbit hole? Klondike stands next in the Panthers way in the Area round. The two schools met up in the Bi-District round a season ago when Klondike walked out with the win 71-48.

Seven seniors lead this Whitharral squad, all looking to rewrite history with another revenge game in the season.

Jeremy Holt said they will pass around a donation bucket during halftime of the Area matchup Friday to assist the family of Anton’s Coach Hoover, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 12.

If you’d like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

Coach Holt hopes the family can get some help during this trying time in Anton as Coach Hoover was loved by many and was in the center of the Anton community on and off the field.

Whitharral will face Klondike in the Area round Friday at the Trinity Christian Athletic Complex at 8 p.m.

