Few light wintry showers possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front moves through the South Plains area this morning. Lubbock area temperatures generally will peak around midday, and then gradually fall through the afternoon. Also falling, potentially, rain drops and snow flakes.

Sprinkles and even a few snowflakes may fall in and near Lubbock through early this afternoon. I expect no wintry accumulation and no travel issues. In the northern viewing area, however, a dusting is possible with light accumulations possible in the far northeastern viewing area. Some travel issues may develop in the Panhandle region.

Otherwise, this morning will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph are possible through mid-afternoon.

Temperatures are likely to peak this morning in the northern viewing area, around midday in central areas - including Lubbock, and by mid-afternoon in the southern viewing area. After peaking, temperatures will gradually fall through the afternoon.

Behind today’s cold front wind speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph. Gusts greater than 40 mph are possible through about mid-afternoon.

Clouds and wind will begin diminishing late this afternoon. Overnight the sky will clear, winds will become light, and much if not all of the area will see its coldest night of the season so far.

Our First Freeze contest came to an end Friday evening. The Lubbock airport, for the first time this season, dropped to 32°F (freezing) at 8:32 PM. Our staff will be sorting the hundreds of contest entries to determine the person, or persons, whose guess was nearest to that date and time. The prize, of course, is a $5,000 shopping spree at this year’s sponsor, Yates Flooring Center.

