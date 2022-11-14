Local Listings
Former O’Donnell boys basketball coach indicted, charged with enticement of minor

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Nicholas Dominique Bueno(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former boys basketball coach for O’Donnell ISD has been federally indicted on charges involving inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old student.

Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 27, has been indicted on the following:

  • One count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor
  • Three counts of the transfer of obscene material to a minor

In October, the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between Bueno and a student. The sheriff’s office informed the FBI of the situation via a federal complaint.

The sheriff’s office secured the teen’s cell phone and received consent to search it. The complaint stated sexually explicit messages exchanged between Bueno and Doe had been deleted from the phone. The inappropriate exchanges had started Sept. 23 and continued until he was arrested on Oct. 19.

PREVIOUS STORY: Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach

Bueno is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal hold.

