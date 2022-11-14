Injury attorneys offering $25,000 for information on fatal hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The attorneys of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, on behalf of the Gonzales family, are seeking information regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 9 at approximately 12:32 p.m. on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. A red 2006 Ford Expedition was struck by a semi-truck that fled the scene eastbound.

“Our law firm was hired by the family injured in the crash,” said Partner attorney Noe Valles. “We are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the driver. We hope this reward can help identify and bring about answers for the family.”

If you have any information regarding this crash, please call our firm at 432-233-0121.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman