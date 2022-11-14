KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Thelma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pocket pittie.

Thelma is very outgoing and energetic. She would love someone to play outside with. Thelma is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.