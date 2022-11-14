Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Thelma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pocket pittie.

Thelma is very outgoing and energetic. She would love someone to play outside with. Thelma is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton is mourning the loss of football coach Matthew Hoover, found dead at his home on Saturday.
Anton mourning loss of football coach Matthew Hoover
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 5400 block of...
Police identify man found dead in home, ask for public’s help
The End Zone Area Round football playoffs
END ZONE: Playoff pairings for 25 area teams in Area Round
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

Meet Thelma! She is a one-year-old pocket pittie.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
Meet Shadow! He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow
Meet Shadow! He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow
Meet Scooter! He is an 11-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooter