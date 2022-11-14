Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover

Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover

He passed away over the weekend

GoFundMe has been set up to help his family

LPD launching new phone system

The Lubbock Police Department will begin using its new automated phone system today

It will help direct non-emergency calls to the correct departments while helping officers better respond to calls

Details here: Lubbock Police Department launching new phone system for non-emergency calls

Six killed in air show crash in Dallas

Videos show a P63 King Cobra crash into a B17 Flying Fortress before they hit the ground and explode into flames

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash

Read the latest here: Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Democrats win Senate

The Democratic party will remain in control of the Senate next year

They received a majority after Catherine Cortez Masto won the Nevada Senate race

More here: Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control

