Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover

  • Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover
  • He passed away over the weekend
  • A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family

LPD launching new phone system

Six killed in air show crash in Dallas

Democrats win Senate

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines.

