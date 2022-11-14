Salvation Army seeks holiday volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure our community’s men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.

Volunteer as a Bell Ringer – Register to Ring

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from November 14 to December 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in the South Plains area, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to children, and much more.

For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of goodwill during the holiday season. “Signing up as a volunteer is easier than ever and we’ve got a great website where volunteers can go to register and pick a time to serve,” said Major David Worthy of The Salvation Army. “Volunteers can go to www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date, and time they would like to ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, friends or co-workers, and church groups are welcome!”

Volunteer to Support the Angel Tree Program

Thanks to the generous support of community donors, The Salvation Army will provide gifts for 2,700 children in the South Plains this year through the Angel Tree program. “We are seeking volunteers to help manage Angel Tree locations and later help sort and distribute gifts to program participants,” said Worthy. “The Angel Tree is a wonderful program that allows individuals, families, and businesses to provide Christmas for a child in our community who might otherwise go without. For many families, adopting an Angel has become part of their Christmas traditions.”

Volunteer to Serve Holidays Meals

The Salvation Army will be serving approximately 400 people Thanksgiving dinner, and on Christmas Day expects to feed close to 200 shelter residents. “These special days provide a great opportunity for individuals and families to serve and encourage those in the community who may be struggling,” said Worthy. “Volunteers can sign up for 2-3 hours for each of the holiday meals. Grab your entire family or sign-up to give back all on your own; there’s always time to start a new holiday tradition.”

If you’re interested in volunteering for Angel Tree, ringing a bell, serving holiday meals, or something else, please call The Salvation Army at 806-765-9434. To donate, or for more ways to engage with The Salvation Army, visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/lubbock.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Salvation Army