Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price

Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.
Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.(Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000.

It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.

The Birkenstocks were a wardrobe staple for Jobs in the ‘70s and ‘80s and were saved from the trash by a former house manager to Jobs.

Prior to the sale, the auction house described the shoes as “well-used” but still “intact” with the imprint of Jobs’ feet.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anton is mourning the loss of football coach Matthew Hoover, found dead at his home on Saturday.
Anton mourning loss of football coach Matthew Hoover
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 5400 block of...
Lubbock police offering reward after man found dead in home
The End Zone Area Round football playoffs
END ZONE: Playoff pairings for 25 area teams in Area Round
Lubbock Police Department vehicles
LPD conducting 3 follow-up crash investigations on Monday

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle...
Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock
Based on the FBI’s investigation, those threats do not appear to be racially motivated, the...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’