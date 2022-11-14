TTU School of Music presents IGNITE! at the Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - THE TEXAS TECH SCHOOL OF MUSIC INVITES YOU TO IGNITE! A fast-paced performance featuring the diversity, energy, and artistry of the Texas Tech School of Music.

THE CONCERT WILL BE a transient showcase of various ensembles such as the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, Mariachi Los Matadores, University Choir, University Symphony Orchestra, and many more! This is one of the few chances throughout the year to hear the school’s many ensembles in one place.

JOIN US for a pre-concert highlight of Student Research in the Theater Main Lobby on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m.

THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

