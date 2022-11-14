Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night.

Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 4-5, with a goal of raising $1,250 — more than the $1,084 donated from a similar event last year. Players were pleased they blew past both the previous record and the team goal set for the event this year.

“I was amazed by both the motivation of the students and the generosity of the donors watching our livestreams,” said Coach Duncan Sweeney. “We had students streaming a variety of games like Overwatch 2, League of Legends and Fortnite. On the main Wayland Twitch page — twitch.tv/wbuesports — we streamed Super Smash Bros, as well as side events like our mystery game tournament and Gartic Phone.”

Sweeney said this is the second year of Wayland ESports teaming up with Extra Life for a charity event.

“We were very excited to participate again and thrilled we beat last year’s number,” the coach said. “Events like this let students have fun after a long semester of practice and hard work, build teamwork and, most importantly, help kids in need.”

Sweeney described the 12-hour event as “a win-win” for the team and the children who receive help through the funds raised.

“I am incredibly proud of the students in our ESports program,” the coach said.

Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and a community that fundraises throughout the year with events like the one hosted at Wayland. Donations go to member children’s hospitals, like UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock, to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services.

