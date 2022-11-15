23 Texas Tech tops Louisiana Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 23rd-ranked Red Raiders moved to 21-0 at home under Mark Adams as they beat Louisiana Tech 64-55 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

At halftime, the Red Raiders only led by five over the Bulldogs, who are coached by Talvin Hester, a Texas Tech assistant coach last season.

Kevin Obanor had 15 points & eight rebounds for the Red Raiders. De’Vion Harmon added 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals & two blocks. Pop Isaacs chipped in 10 points and four assists. Tech did turn the ball over 19 times. Something they will need to improve on.

The Red Raiders (3-0) will next head to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Invitational and a huge step up in competition. Tech faces #10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Then they will meet #9 Arkansas or Louisville. Great tests upcoming for the Red Raiders.

