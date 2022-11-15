Local Listings
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash

Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic...
Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue.
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue.

Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have been reported.

LPD could not confirm if anyone has been taken to the hospital at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

