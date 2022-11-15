Local Listings
Coldest morning of the season, even cooler temperatures on the way

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning’s temperatures are the coolest they have been all season!

We expect partly cloudy skies for the day with highs in the upper 40s. We will have quiet weather today as north winds will stay calm and light around 5 to 10 mph. This evening will have mostly clear skies, that will become mostly cloudy throughout the night through the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with east winds becoming north around 5 to 10 mph.

Forecast Highs Today
Forecast Highs Today(KCBD)

Tomorrow’s weather will be similar to today’s. We will have mostly cloudy skies in the morning, then become partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s with north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night skies will be partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear throughout the night. Another cold night with lows in the mid 20s and south winds 5 to 10 mph turning west after midnight.

On Thursday temperatures will warm up a bit with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds will pick up around 10 to 15 mph. Thursday night skies will be mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cold again with lows in the mid 20s.

Another cold front will come through on Friday, dropping highs into the 30s for the day. We may see some snowflakes, but at this time no accumulation is expected. A much colder day compared to Thursday, with partly cloudy skies. Friday night we expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 20s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

