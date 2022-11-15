Dillard’s expanding in South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas.

“We could not be more pleased that Dillard’s is expanding its presence at South Plains, Lubbock’s leading retail destination,” said Ed Coppola, Macerich President. “Shoppers across the U.S. rely upon Dillard’s curated selection of smart, high-quality fashion lines, beauty offerings and items for the home. The brand’s expansion in Lubbock speaks to Dillard’s long history of delighting customers with desirable products and stellar service, its strength as a company, and the continued appeal of South Plains Mall.”

The new, flagship 220,000-square-foot store will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard’s currently occupies at South Plains Mall.

Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard II stated, “We are pleased to enhance our presence at South Plains Mall, further solidifying the center as one of West Texas’ premier shopping destinations. Today’s announcement underscores and celebrates our 50-year service commitment to our Lubbock-area customers.” Mr. Dillard noted that Dillard’s opened its South Plains Mall store in July 1972.

The new store will feature Dillard’s latest enhancements in store design, merchandising and technology and feature a premium lineup of brands tailored specifically to the tastes and preferences of Dillard’s West Texas customers. Construction is slated to begin immediately, with an anticipated opening date in early 2024.

At South Plains, the move also creates an enticing opportunity for new or expanding tenants to lease prime locations, Coppola said. “We’re proud to further our relationship with Dillard’s at South Plains Mall, and we’re excited about the opportunity to bring additional retailers to this essential shopping, dining, and entertainment destination for West Texas and Lubbock.”

Of the new store’s impact locally, Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said, “South Plains Mall is more than a place for shopping and dining — it’s a hub that attracts people from around West Texas to come and enjoy Lubbock. The new Dillard’s store will offer more opportunities for people who live in or visit Lubbock, and that’s good for our economy and community.”

