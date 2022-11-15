Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Expect a blast of cold air on Friday

It was in the 40s over the South Plains today and colder temperatures will remain on Wednesday.
It was in the 40s over the South Plains today and colder temperatures will remain on Wednesday.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was in the 40s over the South Plains today and colder temperatures will remain on Wednesday. However, the temps will likely be lower than today due to more clouds and northerly winds. The winds on Wednesday will be lower than on Tuesday.

While it’s cloudy, rain is not expected for the area, just continued below normal temperatures for lows and daily highs.

Thursday will bring a one-day warm-up as highs climb to the mid-50s. It will also be mostly sunny for the day and a little breezy with southerly winds.

Enjoy Thursday because by Friday morning it’s back in the 20s as another strong blast of cold air arrives over the South Plains. The next front will knock the afternoon highs to the 30s and nighttime lows may be the coldest so far this season.

The cold will stay through Saturday but will hopefully leave the area by Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell boys basketball coach indicted, charged with enticement of minor
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic...
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Lubbock Police Department Shield
4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road

Latest News

Forecast Highs Today
Coldest morning of the season, even cooler temperatures on the way
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 15
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 15
This morning’s temperatures are the coolest they have been all season! We expect mostly sunny...
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 15
Temps in the teens will blanket the north and northwest counties while the remainder of the...
Colder weather to remain through the week