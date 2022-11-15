Expect a blast of cold air on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was in the 40s over the South Plains today and colder temperatures will remain on Wednesday. However, the temps will likely be lower than today due to more clouds and northerly winds. The winds on Wednesday will be lower than on Tuesday.

While it’s cloudy, rain is not expected for the area, just continued below normal temperatures for lows and daily highs.

Thursday will bring a one-day warm-up as highs climb to the mid-50s. It will also be mostly sunny for the day and a little breezy with southerly winds.

Enjoy Thursday because by Friday morning it’s back in the 20s as another strong blast of cold air arrives over the South Plains. The next front will knock the afternoon highs to the 30s and nighttime lows may be the coldest so far this season.

The cold will stay through Saturday but will hopefully leave the area by Monday.

