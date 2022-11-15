Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wonton

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wonton, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is shy at first, but once he gets comfortable his is very loyal. He loves other dogs and would do best with another dog to him the ropes. Wonton is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell boys basketball coach indicted, charged with enticement of minor
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic...
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules

Latest News

Meet Wonton! He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Wonton
Meet Thelma! She is a one-year-old pocket pittie.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
Meet Thelma! She is a one-year-old pocket pittie.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
Meet Shadow! He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow