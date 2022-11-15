KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wonton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wonton, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is shy at first, but once he gets comfortable his is very loyal. He loves other dogs and would do best with another dog to him the ropes. Wonton is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.