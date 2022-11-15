Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa

Sign at Lubbock Meals on Wheels about scret Santa
Sign at Lubbock Meals on Wheels about scret Santa(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.

“We have put out wish lists to all of our clients and they have responded. We got over 800 responses from our homebound, elderly, and disabled clients that have wishes for Santa,” said Gilliland.

From now until Christmas Eve, recipients on the routes will get not only a warm meal but also some gifts on their wish list. Gilliland says, what they want is not a big ask.

“It is mostly practical items like blankets, house shoes, robes, pajamas, things to stay warm, things that they can use in their home or when they go to doctor appointments things like that,” Gilliland said.

More than 800 local seniors have made wish lists and while most have been selected by volunteers, there are still 300 senior citizens that need some Christmas spirit.

“Our clients are homebound. For many of them, our volunteers may be the only person they see and for a lot of them this may be the only Christmas gift they receive,” said Gilliland.

If you are interested in becoming a secret Santa for a Lubbock senior, you can call Lubbock Meals on Wheels at (806)-792-7971, or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell boys basketball coach indicted, charged with enticement of minor
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic...
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Lubbock Police Department Shield
4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road

Latest News

A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender is back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most...
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Mexico
South Plains Mall Sign
Dillard’s expanding in South Plains Mall
Lyle Lovett
Lyle Lovett coming to Buddy Holly Hall
Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicking off