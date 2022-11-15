Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.

“We have put out wish lists to all of our clients and they have responded. We got over 800 responses from our homebound, elderly, and disabled clients that have wishes for Santa,” said Gilliland.

From now until Christmas Eve, recipients on the routes will get not only a warm meal but also some gifts on their wish list. Gilliland says, what they want is not a big ask.

“It is mostly practical items like blankets, house shoes, robes, pajamas, things to stay warm, things that they can use in their home or when they go to doctor appointments things like that,” Gilliland said.

More than 800 local seniors have made wish lists and while most have been selected by volunteers, there are still 300 senior citizens that need some Christmas spirit.

“Our clients are homebound. For many of them, our volunteers may be the only person they see and for a lot of them this may be the only Christmas gift they receive,” said Gilliland.

If you are interested in becoming a secret Santa for a Lubbock senior, you can call Lubbock Meals on Wheels at (806)-792-7971, or visit their website.

