Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders.

Wendy Wuensche says, “I noticed that we have a lot of Tech graduates and something in the Guinness World Record triggered me to think that we might be able to beat the record.”

The Guinness World Record is “The most family members to graduate from the same university”, the Wuensche family spent the next eight years trying to prove that they deserved to hold that record.

“We started collecting documents, birth certificates, marriage licenses, copies of diplomas everything we could get our hands on to prove that we were graduates of Tech,” said Wuensche.

After eight years of sifting through attics, boxes, and countless phone calls to Texas Tech, the family received the call that they had been waiting for. There have been 108 Wuensche family members who have attended Texas Tech, 52 of which are direct family. Out of the 52 direct family members, a whopping 44 earned their degree at Texas Tech, enough to break the previous record of 40. When we asked the family why everyone attends Texas Tech, they said it is a no-brainer.

Derek Holden says, " Where else would I go? I don’t know, it was no choice.”

The family says they don’t see their record being broken anytime soon.

“We have got four going to Tech right now, we have six in high school who have said they want to go to Tech so there’s ten more. It is just going to keep going,’ said Holden.

