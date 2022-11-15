Local Listings
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says

Officials in Alabama said a retired U.S. Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
By Javon Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A retired United States Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect outside an Alabama gas station Monday night, according to authorities.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the Marine witnessed James Henry, 53, ordering a clerk at gunpoint to give him money at a Shell Quik Mart in Ardmore.

WAFF reports the Marine, who was legally armed with his personal protection weapon, stopped Henry as he was exiting the store. According to officials, the “good Samaritan” gave Henry several verbal commands to drop his gun.

Officials said Henry did not comply with the commands and instead pointed his gun at the Marine, who immediately shot the suspect.

First responders provided aid to Henry. However, he died from his injuries on the scene.

Police said the gas station robbery was not the first of the night for Henry, as he was connected to another robbery in Athens. Authorities said Henry was also a registered sex offender.

According to police, they recovered all stolen funds without any further reports of injuries.

