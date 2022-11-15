Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

RSV hospitalizations rate rises for older adults

RSV hospitalizations for seniors is 10 times higher this year than years before the pandemic.
RSV hospitalizations for seniors is 10 times higher this year than years before the pandemic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - RSV has hit children hard across the country this fall, and now there is evidence older adults are catching the respiratory virus at a higher rate than normal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about six out of every 100,000 seniors has been hospitalized with RSV.

It’s a much lower rate than in children, but for seniors it is about 10 times higher than in years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

One doctor who has researched RSV extensively suggests this could be a result of adults relaxing previous COVID-19 health safety measures, including masking and social distancing.

The best estimates of data show about 150,000 adults land in the hospital with RSV every year.

Adults 65 years old and older are at risk for the most severe outcomes.

Finding a hospital with a room for the baby was a challenge amid an ongoing surge of RSV in children and infants. (WMTW, GOODWIN FAMILY GOFUNDME, CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell boys basketball coach indicted, charged with enticement of minor
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic...
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
Lubbock Police Department Shield
4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road

Latest News

A United Nations report projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030,...
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
This photo provided by U. S. Customs and Border Protection shows cocaine seized by customs...
Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels