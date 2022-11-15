Tuesday morning top stories: LPD offering $5K reward for info in man’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police offering $5,000 reward for info in man’s death

Police are asking for information about the death of a man found in his home Friday near 54th and the Interstate

Investigators believe foul play was involved

Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information about a semi involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday near Andrews

It is believed to have a white cab and a flat trailer with damage on the side

3 killed in UVA shooting

The suspect in a deadly shooting on the University of Virginia Campus is in custody

Police say Christopher Darnell Jones opened fire on a bus full of students who just returned from a field trip

