17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The parade route is down 34th Street starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue. The nighttime, lighted parade features Santa Claus and approximately 40 parade units, including more than 20 floats from area businesses and non-profit groups. The parade is free of charge for spectators. Last year some 40,000 watched along the route.

“Last year, we saw one of the largest crowds ever showing an interest in and gathering to watch this spectacular, lighted, night-time parade,” said Jason Davis, Parade Chairman and one of several Wranglers who volunteer to produce and host the event.

This year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters! Groups and floats are asked to use as many lights as possible, with a minimum of 1,000 lights per vehicle. Our website, www.miraclesparade.com, has complete information about the parade, along with the downloadable application to be a part of the parade. The parade is a Toys For Tots event to gather unwrapped toys for needy children in this area. United State Marines will be a part of the parade and will walk the route to gather unwrapped toys from the children and families who attend.

2022 is the 75th Anniversary of Toys For Tots in America.

This year, more than 600 high school band students from the four Lubbock ISD high schools will be marching and playing Christmas songs down the parade route.

The parade is open for local and area businesses to have a float or vehicles in the lighted parade as well as any non-profit groups, schools, and organizations. A minimum of 1,000 lights per unit or group is required. Wranglers expect more than 40 units to participate in this free event, providing Christmas memories and fun for families in Lubbock and from surrounding communities.

The deadline for completed applications from participants is Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 5 p.m. Visit www.miraclesparade.com for documents.

A mandatory meeting for all parade participants is Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Sunset Family Life Building at 3631 34th Street.

Make plans to attend this fun and free event set for Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visit the parade website at www.miraclesparade.com for all details.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.