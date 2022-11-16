Local Listings
3 injured in crash on I-27

Police sirens
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive.

LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.

LPD could not confirm if anyone has been taken to the hospital at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

