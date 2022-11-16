Local Listings
‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Todd Oliver presents the Funniest Night of Your Life at the Cactus

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A top-notch and rare ventriloquist named Todd Oliver is in Lubbock, preparing for two shows at the Cactus Theater this weekend. He is also in town next week to promote the shows at elementary and middle schools.

Oliver was fourth on “America’s Got Talent a few years ago and is famous for his talking dog Irving.

When somebody asks “How did you decide to be a ventriloquist?” Todd Oliver has an unusual answer.

“As a kid, I was infatuated with those little wooden-headed dummies! They can get away with saying things everyone is thinking and they always have a charming way to make it funny.” After 20 years on showboats in Nashville and Branson and the need to offer something new to audiences, Todd came up with an idea that changed his life. “One day, I was looking at my dog and thought, I bet you would have a lot to say if you could talk,” Todd says.

Seven months later, Todd’s Boston Terrier “Irving” premiered as America’s real talking dog! Then came national TV appearances including David Letterman, two appearances on The Tonight Show, two on The Today Show and more. In 2012, Todd and Irving were a Top 4 finalists on America’s Got Talent. Todd is now living his childhood dream playing to adoring audiences in theaters across the U.S.A.

Family-Friendly Tickets:

Floor and standard balcony...$20

Box seats.....$40 (box ticket includes concessions)

Choose From These 2 Shows:

Click Here for Todd Oliver: Funniest Night of Your Life, Saturday, Nov 19, 7:30 pm

Click Here for Todd Oliver: Funniest Night of Your Life, Sunday, Nov 20, 2 pm

