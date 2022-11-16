‘Facelift after 50 years:’ Dillard’s announces expansion at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After serving the South Plains for five decades, Dillard’s is expanding into a new, larger store that will replace its two current locations. The store’s owner, Macerich, made the announcement Tuesday morning. The flagship 220,000-square-foot store will take over the former Sears site on the southwest side of the mall.

“The look’s going to be updated. All of the technology that they’re going to have in store is going to be top of the line, and so the whole experience is really getting a huge facelift after 50 years,” senior marketing manager for the South Plains Mall, Ashley Knox, said.

Knox says retail ebbs and flows, but Dillard’s has been a staple inside the mall since it first opened in 1972. While that’s been in two spots, the new building will combine departments, selling men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, home, luggage, and more. Knox says it will feature premium brands, catering to West Texas shoppers.

“They know what they’re doing, right? They’ve been in business for quite some time, and we all really, you know, seem to enjoy shopping the brands they carry and look forward to the new brands they’re bringing in and that customer service that we’re used to, that we anticipate, right? You’ve talked about shopping here with your family. Ours, as well. There’s a reason you keep coming back,” Knox said.

She mentioned the construction jobs the project will bring into the area. She says while the store has a long history of tenured employees who will make the move with the building, there may be some opportunities for others to join the team.

“It’s great for the economy. I think our mayor joined in this morning in how excited he is, just for economically and for the community, what this means to our region,” Knox said.

Some shoppers expressed concern about moving all departments into one location, fearing it will make the store seem smaller. Others were worried about the future of the old storefronts. Knox says they won’t be empty after the move, but she couldn’t say which new store(s) were coming in.

“Our leasing teams are always working on what’s next, what’s next for South Plains Mall and especially in West Texas. That’s one of the best parts of this property in this center, is we get to bring great first-to-market brands out here, so we look forward to getting to announce those soon,” Knox said.

Macerich states construction is slated to begin immediately, with an anticipated opening date in early 2024.

