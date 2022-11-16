Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid multiple game rooms

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and Levelland Police Department were assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI in multiple raids across Hockley County. Multiple game rooms were the targets of the raid.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. in Levelland about the raids. Watch the livestream here.

The local, state, and federal officials speaking at the news conference will release details on the “multi-stage” takedown operation.

