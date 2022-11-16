Local Listings
Levelland receives Green Bag Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play by deploying resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Through our Keep Texas Recycling program, assistance nd education are to support recycling in rural and underserved communities.(Keep Texas Beautiful)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as a recipient of a 2022 Green Bag Grant. Through funding from H-E-B and Central Market, Keep Texas Beautiful is providing 10 affiliate communities with a share of $25,000 to support educational and programmatic opportunities relating to sustainability, recycling, litter prevention, beautification and water conservation.

To assist with the implementation of their project, Levelland has received $1,750 to begin and support their proposed community project. KTB will also provide additional social media and marketing support. Keep Levelland Beautiful will complete their project by July 2023.

KLB will be hosting an electronic recycling event for Hockley County on April 1st with the help of this grant. KLB volunteers will be running the event helping load the electronics for proper disposal. A list of accepted electronics will be available on www.levelland.com at a later date. The event will run until the truck is full making it a first-come-first-served event.

The last recycling event in Levelland was in 2016 and it generated one semi-truck load not going into our landfill. Electronics are the fastest-growing waste stream in the world and with 75% of them being illegally dumped or taken to the landfill. Levelland’s landfill will not accept them, leaving residents without a place to properly dispose of them.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action. Beautification is a key aspect of community development and important in welcoming visitors as well as our local quality of life. Keep Levelland Beautiful was awarded Gold Star Status within Keep Texas Beautiful for three years as well as first place in the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards winning $160,000 for beautification. Cities of similar size and population are judged together.

In addition to Levelland, the affiliate communities of Laredo, Mansfield, Midland, Missouri City, Palacios, Pharr, Sugar Land, Real County, and Waco also received a Green Bag Grant.

“We are thankful for sponsors like H-E-B who support our efforts to clean and beautify communities around Texas,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of KTB. “We were excited by the diversity of proposals we received and cannot wait to see the projects our affiliates are able to complete with help from our Green Bag Grants.”

To learn more about KTB resources and opportunities or to get involved with your local affiliate, visit www.ktb.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

