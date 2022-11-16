Local Listings
Malouf’s to hold charity event benefitting the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research

Malouf’s is in the Kingsgate South Shopping Center and has been serving Lubbock since 1949.(Malouf’s)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Malouf’s will hold a special shopping event for charity on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. to benefit The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech University.

The latest fall and holiday fashions and jewelry will be on display at Lubbock’s oldest fine apparel store during the evening and a portion of the proceeds from all purchases will go directly to the Burkhart Center.

There will be a silent auction featuring more than 20 premium items including a signed basketball from Coach Mark Adams; a year’s worth of movie-going from Alamo Drafthouse; a private dinner from well-known Claraboya Chef Tony Pina, and much more. The event is free to the public.

Malouf’s is in the Kingsgate South Shopping Center at 82nd and Quaker Ave. and has been serving Lubbock since 1949.

