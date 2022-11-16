Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle amid ongoing feud

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of intentionally ramming a vehicle as part of an ongoing feud.

Vanattris Brown is accused of intentionally crashing into a vehicle that was attempting to turn left in the 2700 block of E. 2nd Place back in July 2021.

The police report says the victim was traveling southbound in her vehicle and was in the process of making a left-hand turn when Brown crashed into her while attempting to pass her vehicle on the left.

When the responding officer arrived on the scene, the victim’s car was facing east and the vehicle Brown was driving was facing the same direction and was flipped on its side.

When the officer went over to Brown’s vehicle to make sure he was okay, Brown informed the officer that he was uninjured but couldn’t get out of the vehicle. The officer told him to sit tight and that the Fire Department would be able to cut him out. Instead, Brown started climbing out of the vehicle after the officer repeatedly told him to stay where he was.

According to the police report, once out of the vehicle, Brown began lunging at the victim who was yelling about the damage done to her car and how there was apparently “beef” between him and the father of her children.

The officer had to drag Brown over to the patrol car due to his continued lunging at the victim. The officer was forced to handcuff after a brief struggle, according to the report.

After placing Brown in the patrol vehicle, the officer went over to the victim to gather a statement. The victim apparently had several cuts on her arms from the crash. She told the officer that Brown and her “baby daddy” are always “on this sh*t.” The officer asked the victim if she believed the crash was intentional and she responded by saying she was unsure.

Considering the existing dispute between Brown and the father of the victim’s children, that they just happened to turn down the same street at the same time, that Brown allegedly tried to “pass” the victim on the left as the victim was making a left turn, and the continued aggression towards the victim after the crash, the officer said he had probable cause to arrest Brown for aggravated assault.

Brown was subsequently taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked without incident.

The victim was taken to UMC to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

Brown does not appear to be in custody at the Detention Center, according to the Lubbock County jail records.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

