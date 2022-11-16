Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle amid ongoing feud

Vannatris Brown has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly...
Vannatris Brown has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of intentionally crashing into a vehicle that was attempting to turn left in the 2700 block of E. 2nd Place on January 30, 2021.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of intentionally ramming a vehicle as part of an ongoing feud.

Vanattris Brown is accused of intentionally crashing into a vehicle that was attempting to turn left in the 2700 block of E. 2nd Place back in July 2021.

The police report says the victim was traveling southbound in her vehicle and was in the process of making a left-hand turn when Brown crashed into her while attempting to pass her vehicle on the left.

When the responding officer arrived on the scene, the victim’s car was facing east and the vehicle Brown was driving was facing the same direction and was flipped on its side.

When the officer went over to Brown’s vehicle to make sure he was okay, Brown informed the officer that he was uninjured but couldn’t get out of the vehicle. The officer told him to sit tight and that the Fire Department would be able to cut him out. Instead, Brown started climbing out of the vehicle after the officer repeatedly told him to stay where he was.

According to the police report, once out of the vehicle, Brown began lunging at the victim who was yelling about the damage done to her car and how there was apparently “beef” between him and the father of her children.

The officer had to drag Brown over to the patrol car due to his continued lunging at the victim. The officer was forced to handcuff after a brief struggle, according to the report.

After placing Brown in the patrol vehicle, the officer went over to the victim to gather a statement. The victim apparently had several cuts on her arms from the crash. She told the officer that Brown and her “baby daddy” are always “on this sh*t.” The officer asked the victim if she believed the crash was intentional and she responded by saying she was unsure.

Considering the existing dispute between Brown and the father of the victim’s children, that they just happened to turn down the same street at the same time, that Brown allegedly tried to “pass” the victim on the left as the victim was making a left turn, and the continued aggression towards the victim after the crash, the officer said he had probable cause to arrest Brown for aggravated assault.

Brown was subsequently taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked without incident.

The victim was taken to UMC to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

Brown does not appear to be in custody at the Detention Center, according to the Lubbock County jail records.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
3 injured in crash on I-27
Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid multiple game rooms
South Plains Mall Sign
Dillard’s expanding in South Plains Mall
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street
One seriously injured in early morning shooting

Latest News

Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
WATCH LIVE: Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid multiple game rooms
The South Plains College Foundation has received a $5,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation...
Xcel Energy Foundation provides STEM scholarships for SPC students
Ruth Ann Muffley and Ana San Miguel reunited for the first time at Buddy Holly Park after the...
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
Seal of Texas Tech University at Amarillo School of Veterinary Medicine
Texas Tech and TTU K-12 Win Pilot Grant, Offer Free Diploma Completion