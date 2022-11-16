Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects.

The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com.

While earthquakes in that area are not exactly uncommon, they are not often felt so far from the epicenter. In fact, four earthquakes were registered yesterday, though they were in the 2.1 - 2.7 magnitude range.

Did you feel the earthquake? Where were you when you felt it?

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.