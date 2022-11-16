‘Not unexpected’: Fiona the hippo has been mating with partner Tucker

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – The world’s most famous hippo has been mating with a new partner.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona the hippo has been mating with Tucker, something that wasn’t unexpected.

However, the zoo said Fiona is on birth control, so there won’t be any baby hippos anytime soon.

Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. The pair welcomed baby Fritz, who the zoo calls a big ball of energy.

Now, Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the zoo says it was expected to happen at some point.

“Fiona, and all hippos, are very aware of when they need to surface for a breath. She can maneuver away from Tucker if she needs to,” the zoo said.

