One seriously injured in early morning shooting

One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street
One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street(KCBD NewsChannel 11 Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Northeast Lubbock.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on East Colgate Street between North MLK Jr. Blvd. and North Zenith Ave. When officers arrived, they found one male who had been shot.

One person was reported to have serious injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

Initial reports from police show no arrests have been made and there are no indications there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

