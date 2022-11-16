Quiet and cold weather today, Friday may bring rain and snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will feel like yesterday, just a bit warmer. We’ll be mostly cloudy for most of the morning and then in the afternoon, we expect partly sunny skies. The morning cloud cover will keep most of us in the 20s and 30s. Light winds today coming from the north around 5 to 10 mph. This afternoon, temperatures will warm up with highs in the upper 40s.

Quickcast Today (KCBD)

Tonight temperatures will be cold again with lows in the mid 20s, along with partly cloudy skies. After midnight, skies will become mostly clear with a southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow temperatures will finally warm up with highs in the mid 50s and sunny skies. By mid-day, it will be breezy as the southwest wind picks up around 15 to 20 mph. Thursday night we will be clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s again with southwest winds becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Windcast for Thursday (KCBD)

Friday things begin to change. We expect mostly cloudy skies for the day and much colder temperatures. Our highs will only be in the mid 30s, with a breezy northeast wind around 15 to 20 mph. There is a slight chance of snow and rain showers Friday through Saturday morning. Friday overnight temperatures will be in the lower 20s.

Saturday morning after sunrise, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming up into the mid 40s. Saturday night, mostly clear skies, and another cold night with temperatures in the mid 20s.

