LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Fire Department shut down the northbound access road off Hwy. 87 at 114th Street is closed due to a vehicle fire.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The fire was called in at 9:10 a.m.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the vehicle fire.

