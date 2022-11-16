Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission.

The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the trailer was totaled.

They have been operating out of the culinary co-op on 50th and Frankford to make ends meet. But with the cost of everything, they could use your help.

“We’re broke college kids you know, we’re just trying to make it work and then we also have employees and expenses like rent and stuff like that. And then the holidays are coming up so like it’s just been one of those things you know, we’re trying to keep the faith and know that everything is going to work out like it needs to,” says Andrew Alman.

To help the Texas Mac Shak get back on the road, you can order delivery or donate to their GoFundMe.

