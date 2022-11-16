Local Listings
Texas Tech and TTU K-12 Win Pilot Grant, Offer Free Diploma Completion

By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University and TTU K-12, the university’s fully online school district, have been awarded $1.8 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission to establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.

The one-year pilot program will provide free high school classes and GED test prep sessions for 1,000 students throughout Texas who want to complete their diploma or earn their GED.

“This grant highlights our commitment to innovative education and providing access to a high school diploma to students wherever they might be,” said Scott Lucas, superintendent of TTU K-12. “The TTU K-12 team is ready to assist interested individuals in completing their diploma or preparing for their GED test.”

Lucas, the principal investigator on the grant, says the program will run through September 2023 and interested individuals can find out more and apply here. The grant targets people more than 21 years old who did not finish high school.

“Texas Tech is committed to the economic and cultural development of the state,” said Brian Still, interim vice provost for eLearning and Academic Partnerships. “Working with Texas residents to achieve high school certification is part of achieving this mission.”

TTU K-12 will provide tutoring services, support services and college/career readiness training for students involved in the program. Through a partnership between Texas Tech, the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Education Agency, students in the program who want to sit for their GED will be given GED testing waivers, so the test is at little-to-no cost to them.

Find out more and apply.

