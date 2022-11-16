Local Listings
Two injured in rollover on 50th Street

Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near...
Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near Orlando Avenue.(Aric Mitchell | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near Orlando Avenue.

LPD responded to the call at 5:24 p.m. The crash involved a black Chevy Equinox and a white Nissan Armada. Westbound traffic has been affected and all but one eastbound lane on 50th Street has been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Our KCBD photographer confirms at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

