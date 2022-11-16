Local Listings
Xcel Energy Foundation provides STEM scholarships for SPC students

The South Plains College Foundation has received a $5,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation to fund scholarships for students majoring in pre-engineering and mechanical engineering at the college. Shown are, from left, Director of Development and Alumni Relations Jordan Flores, Enrique Tarango of Plains, Aaron Trejo of Gruver, Xcel Energy Community Relations Ben Jaime, Emmanuel Trejo of Gruver, James Lucero of Lubbock and Alexander Mejia of Levelland.(South Plains College)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Five South Plains College engineering students are benefitting from a $5,000 scholarship grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation this fall semester.

The grant was awarded to the South Plains College Foundation to support student achievement and completion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.

“The Xcel Foundation’s efforts to boost educational attainment in our region are only effective when we partner with groups such as the South Plains College Foundation,” said Ben Jaime, Xcel Energy Community Relations. “In the marketplace of educational initiatives, South Plains always rises to the top because they understand our regional workforce, our culture and the future we envision. Our investment in the community is magnified by their work, and we’re excited to join forces with South Plains College once again in working toward our community and educational goals.”

The grant to South Plains College has provided $1,000 scholarships to five students who are studying pre-engineering and mechanical engineering for the 2022-23 academic year.

The scholarship recipients are Alexander Mejia of Levelland, pre-engineering major; Enrique Tarango of Plains, mechanical engineering major; Aaron Trejo of Gruver, pre-engineering major; Emmanuel Trejo of Gruver, pre-engineering major; and James Lucero of Lubbock, pre-engineering major.

For more information about how to support South Plains College students through impact scholarships, contact Jordan Flores, Director of Development and Alumni Relations, at (806) 716-2020.

