Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock

One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday...
One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning.(WABI)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289.

Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, according to Lubbock police.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near...
Two injured in rollover on 50th Street
Vehicle fire Hwy. 87 at 114th street
Roadway reopened on Hwy. 87 at 114th street after car fire

Latest News

The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee on I-27 near New Deal.
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant north of New Deal
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Multiple game rooms raided in Hockley County
Local lawmakers are calling for the second part of an emergency relief fund that would help...
Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. recalls raw ground beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination
Hill Country Fare ground beef recall
Hill Country Fare ground beef recall