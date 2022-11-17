1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289.

Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, according to Lubbock police.

No other injuries were reported.

