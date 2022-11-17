Arctic front arriving overnight with the coldest air of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bitter, winter chill returns to the air tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-30s, but wind chill values in the teens tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's highs (KCBD)

Our next cold front bringing this arctic air is moving into the South Plains this evening, passing completely through overnight. Cloud cover will begin to build in early tomorrow morning, with lows temps in the 20s. Factoring in breezy winds from the north will make our air feel much colder, with wind chill values in the teens for most of us.

Low temps (KCBD)

Wind chill tomorrow (KCBD)

Temperatures will remain below freezing for most of the day, hardly climbing above by early afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds again will make it feel much cooler throughout the day. For the most part, this will be a drier front, but a few flurries are possible with low clouds and some moisture.

Tomorrow night into early Saturday morning will be the coldest night for us, lows in the teens to lower 20s. A light wintry mix is possible early Saturday morning for some but little to no accumulation is expected. Clouds will begin to clear by afternoon, allowing temps to warm up slightly. Highs in the mid-40s on Saturday. Sunny, not as cold, and dry on Sunday. High temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is some relief from the below-average temps by next week, 60s return to the forecast by Tuesday.

