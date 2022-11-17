Local Listings
FDA focuses on bacterial illnesses caused by baby formula

FILE - A baby is shown drinking a bottle.
FILE - A baby is shown drinking a bottle. The FDA said it is working on ways to ensure that the baby formula supply is bacteria-free.(Source: CNN/WFTV/KCBS/KCAL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is working on a plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by contaminated baby formula.

The agency wants a bacterial infection called cronobacter added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of reportable diseases.

That would require doctors to notify public health officials of any cases they see.

Four infants who consumed powdered formula from Abbott Nutrition last year developed cronobacter infections, and two died.

That resulted in Abbott’s production facility in Sturgis, Michigan, being shut down, triggering a nationwide formula shortage.

Right now, Minnesota is the only state that tracks cronobacter infections.

The FDA is also thinking about creating a dedicated team of food inspectors focused on infant formula.

