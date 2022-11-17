Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

4 children die in Iowa house fire

By KTTC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC/Gray News) – Four children died in a house fire in Mason City, Iowa, on Wednesday morning.

KTTC reported John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Mason City Fire Department, the fire had spread to the first and second floors of the house by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters began rescue operations and removed multiple victims from the house.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

An unidentified 55-year-old and an 11-year-old were able to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived.

Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms
The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee on I-27 near New Deal.
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant north of New Deal
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near...
Two injured in rollover on 50th Street

Latest News

Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
LIVE: Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.
Scene: Tanker truck leak forces mass evacuations
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico