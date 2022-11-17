Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Astro

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Astro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an eight-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

She is very go-with-the-flow and loves other dogs. She would be a perfect dog for a beginner. Astro is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wonton.

