Lady Raiders win on Krista Gerlich’s birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders gave Krista Gerlich a perfect birthday gift, an 86-85 overtime win over Colorado at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Jazz Lewis hit the game-winning shot in overtime with 31.4 seconds left.

Colorado opened up a 41-26 lead, but the Lady Raiders went on a 15-0 run late first half/early second half to tie the game at 41.

The game close the rest of the way as both teams flip-flopped leads and overtime was needed.

Rhyle McKinney had 22 and Freshman Bailey Maupin scored 20 points.

Bre’Amber Scott added 14 points.

The Lady Raiders move to 2-1.

They are back in action Sunday at LouIsiana at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.