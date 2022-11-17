Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Law enforcement searching for escaped convict possibly near New Deal

The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee on I-27 near New Deal.
The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee on I-27 near New Deal.(WABI)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee out of Hall County believed to be in the New Deal area.

Around 3 a.m., LSO was notified of an escaped inmate from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The escapee was identified by Hall County as 48-year-old Gary Darnell.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle in the area of I-27 and Loop 461 in New Deal. Deputies were led on a short chase and the suspect abandoned the vehicle on the south side of New Deal and fled on foot.

The suspect is as a white male approximately 5′07″ and 160 pounds and is still at large. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1480.

New Deal ISD posted on social media that the district is on a two-hour delay because of an “emergency situation”.

The New Deal Volunteer Fire Department is urging people to stay inside. DPS is assisting in the search and has dispatched an aircraft in the area where the suspect was last spotted.

New Deal emergency services issued the following security notice:

Law enforcement is currently looking for an escaped convict, possibly in the New Deal area. Please be aware of your surroundings and call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near...
Two injured in rollover on 50th Street
Vehicle fire Hwy. 87 at 114th street
Roadway reopened on Hwy. 87 at 114th street after car fire

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Multiple game rooms raided in Hockley County
Local lawmakers are calling for the second part of an emergency relief fund that would help...
Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. recalls raw ground beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination
Hill Country Fare ground beef recall
Hill Country Fare ground beef recall
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock