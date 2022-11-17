Law enforcement searching for escaped convict possibly near New Deal

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee out of Hall County believed to be in the New Deal area.

Around 3 a.m., LSO was notified of an escaped inmate from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The escapee was identified by Hall County as 48-year-old Gary Darnell.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle in the area of I-27 and Loop 461 in New Deal. Deputies were led on a short chase and the suspect abandoned the vehicle on the south side of New Deal and fled on foot.

The suspect is as a white male approximately 5′07″ and 160 pounds and is still at large. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1480.

New Deal ISD posted on social media that the district is on a two-hour delay because of an “emergency situation”.

The New Deal Volunteer Fire Department is urging people to stay inside. DPS is assisting in the search and has dispatched an aircraft in the area where the suspect was last spotted.

New Deal emergency services issued the following security notice:

Law enforcement is currently looking for an escaped convict, possibly in the New Deal area. Please be aware of your surroundings and call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

