Man who thought he hit a dog gets 60 days, 10 years supervised release for deadly pedestrian crash

Melvin Keele, 51 has pleaded guilty to a 2018 hit-and-run that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero...
Melvin Keele, 51 has pleaded guilty to a 2018 hit-and-run that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero dead. (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Melvin Keele, 51, has pleaded guilty to a 2018 hit-and-run that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero dead.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man charged in deadly hit & run says he thought he hit a dog

On February 1, 2018, Aguero was walking in the right-hand eastbound lane in the 7000 block of 4th Street. Police say a vehicle, being driven by Keele, was also traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane and struck Aguero then left the scene.

Keele was arrested after being identified as a person of interest. He told police that he believed he hit a dog, thus why he never stopped to render aid or report it. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Keele received a 10-year sentence probated to 10 years of supervised release. He will serve 60 days in jail. If he violates the terms of his conditional release, he could face the full 10-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

