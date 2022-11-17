New Mexico State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Albuquerque on November 16.

Around 11 p.m., a New Mexico State Police officer made a traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver with no headlights swerving in the roadway near the intersection of Montgomery and Louisiana.

The officer observed several edged weapons inside the vehicle and the suspect refused to exit. Investigators say a second officer arrived on scene and placed spikes under the vehicle. While the officer was speaking with the suspect and trying to get him out of the car peacefully, the suspect reversed and backed into the officer’s unit.

That’s when investigators say the suspect tried to flee, but crashed into the curb at the Smith’s grocery store on Louisiana.

The suspect barricaded himself and refused to get out of the vehicle. The Crisis Negotiation Team and New Mexico State Police Tactical Team were called to assist.

After hours of negotiations around 3 a.m., the man got out of the car armed with a machete. Investigators say at least one shot was fired by two New Mexico State Police officers. The suspect was struck and killed. No officers were injured.

Officials have not yet identified the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

