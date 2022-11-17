Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

New Mexico State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Albuquerque on November 16.

Around 11 p.m., a New Mexico State Police officer made a traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver with no headlights swerving in the roadway near the intersection of Montgomery and Louisiana.

The officer observed several edged weapons inside the vehicle and the suspect refused to exit. Investigators say a second officer arrived on scene and placed spikes under the vehicle. While the officer was speaking with the suspect and trying to get him out of the car peacefully, the suspect reversed and backed into the officer’s unit.

That’s when investigators say the suspect tried to flee, but crashed into the curb at the Smith’s grocery store on Louisiana.

The suspect barricaded himself and refused to get out of the vehicle. The Crisis Negotiation Team and New Mexico State Police Tactical Team were called to assist.  

After hours of negotiations around 3 a.m., the man got out of the car armed with a machete. Investigators say at least one shot was fired by two New Mexico State Police officers. The suspect was struck and killed. No officers were injured.

Officials have not yet identified the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms
The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee on I-27 near New Deal.
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant north of New Deal
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near...
Two injured in rollover on 50th Street

Latest News

Attorney and CPA Kevin McDonnell and CPA James Richardson, co-owners of tax preparation and...
Three more professionals indicted in $1 billion tax shelter scheme
FILE PHOTO - The Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin.
Texas legislature gears up for another session
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas