Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews

(KOSA)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m.

DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181.

They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019 Nissan Rogue, disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

The driver of the pickup was treated and released from Permian Regional Medical Center. Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms
Police sirens
3 injured in crash on I-27
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
South Plains Mall Sign
Dillard’s expanding in South Plains Mall
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Local lawmakers are calling for the second part of an emergency relief fund that would help...
Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. recalls raw ground beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination
UMC cancer center donation
UMC receives historic donation for new TLC Foundation Cancer Center
UMC receives largest donation in its history
UMC receives largest donation in its history
One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street
One seriously injured in early morning shooting