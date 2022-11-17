New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m.

DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181.

They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019 Nissan Rogue, disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

The driver of the pickup was treated and released from Permian Regional Medical Center. Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.