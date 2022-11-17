Local Listings
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.
Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame next year.

The induction is set to take place during the 2023 Juno Awards on March 13, according to CTV News. The Juno Awards are Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys.

Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.

In a statement to Billboard, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger said the induction is a huge honor.

“Returning home to Alberta, where everything started for us, is truly a full circle, milestone moment for the band,” Kroeger told Billboard. “We take so much pride in our Canadian roots and are extremely humbled by this honour.”

The band is set to release their tenth studio album, Get Rollin’, on Friday.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established in 1978.

